Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 133,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 182,457 shares.The stock last traded at $73.47 and had previously closed at $74.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Endava Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Endava had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Endava by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Endava by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Endava by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

