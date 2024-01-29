Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 655 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,607,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,509,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171,700 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,448,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,112 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VZ opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.