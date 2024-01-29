Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

