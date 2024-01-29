Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 480 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 199,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 34,883 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 232,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 635,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,996,000 after acquiring an additional 371,913 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

