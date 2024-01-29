Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,507,000 after purchasing an additional 632,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 301.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 37,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $168.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.56. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.63 and a one year high of $169.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

