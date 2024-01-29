Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.23 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises 3.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $173,967,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $152.12 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,225,700. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.28.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

