Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Amgen by 29.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $14,379,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen stock opened at $311.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.19. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $312.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

