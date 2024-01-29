Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 37.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 330.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $166.64 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.96 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.10 and a 200 day moving average of $147.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.