Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,385 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,292,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,953,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,056,000 after buying an additional 2,257,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,184,000 after buying an additional 2,279,916 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,002,000 after buying an additional 597,958 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,006,000 after buying an additional 27,829 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $33.86 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

