Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 7.4% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVE opened at $174.54 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $175.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average is $163.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

