Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 6,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 66,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EDN

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $891.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $452.01 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.