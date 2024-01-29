Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.26. 6,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 66,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.63. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $452.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period.
