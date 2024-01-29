Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,953. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $93.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

