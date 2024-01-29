eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,498 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 21,302 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 2.2% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.09% of eBay worth $20,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,220,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after buying an additional 150,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $524,005,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $394,814,000 after purchasing an additional 202,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eBay by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

eBay Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,332. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

