Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
Dynatronics Stock Performance
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%.
Dynatronics Company Profile
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
