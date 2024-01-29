Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $95.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $103.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

