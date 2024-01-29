Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$7.15 on Monday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$5.39 and a 52-week high of C$10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.78.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

