Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.
DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Laurentian set a C$15.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.25.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
