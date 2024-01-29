Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Laurentian set a C$15.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.25.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 219,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,083. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.53 and a 12 month high of C$15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

