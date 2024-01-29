DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Insider Buys £64,696.95 in Stock

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sunder Bhartia bought 59,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £64,696.95 ($82,207.05).

Shyam Sunder Bhartia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Shyam Sunder Bhartia bought 98,674 shares of DP Eurasia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £116,435.32 ($147,948.31).

DP Eurasia Price Performance

Shares of LON:DPEU opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.39) on Monday. DP Eurasia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.40 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £160.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,190.00 and a beta of 0.85.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

