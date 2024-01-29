Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $163.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Dover alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Dover by 81,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $126,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE DOV opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.95. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

About Dover

(Get Free Report

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.