DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) versus CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Head to Head Survey

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CEVA and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 2 4 0 2.67 DouYu International 1 2 0 0 1.67

CEVA presently has a consensus price target of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 48.19%. DouYu International has a consensus price target of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 59.74%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than CEVA.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CEVA has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.7% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -12.20% -4.07% -3.46% DouYu International 2.40% 2.33% 1.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CEVA and DouYu International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $134.65 million 3.47 -$23.18 million ($0.59) -33.63 DouYu International $1.03 billion 0.26 -$10.94 million $0.06 14.09

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DouYu International beats CEVA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and integrated IP solutions, including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, broadband, cellular IoT, and radio access network; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/sound and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for wearables, hearables, and multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; and wireless IoT for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E, Ultra-wideband (UWB), and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace and defense, and IoT companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

