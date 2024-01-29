Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Cut to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $745,743,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.