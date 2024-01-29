Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,163 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 322,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,610,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $164.27 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

