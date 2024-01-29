Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 1,625 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $187.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

