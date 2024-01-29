Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $332,276,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $183,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 150.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

