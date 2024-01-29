Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $157.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $122.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.82.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $132.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average is $126.59.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,045,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after buying an additional 1,619,234 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $160,816,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

