Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 183,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 152,527 shares.The stock last traded at $49.75 and had previously closed at $49.82.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,408,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

