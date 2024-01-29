Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,293,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

BATS:DIHP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.57. 492,752 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

