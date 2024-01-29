Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stake Boosted by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock remained flat at $28.46 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,307. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

