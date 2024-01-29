Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.25

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.25 and last traded at $145.24, with a volume of 346273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

