Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $27.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Delek US alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Delek US

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,457 shares of company stock worth $90,660 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of DK opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.30. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.