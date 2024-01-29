Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $57,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

DE stock opened at $393.85 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.90 and its 200-day moving average is $393.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

