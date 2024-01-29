Decentralized Social Price Up 14.7% This Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $419.89 million and $2.06 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $39.87 or 0.00092552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

