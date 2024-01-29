David A. Dunmow Buys 223 Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) insider David A. Dunmow acquired 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.42) per share, with a total value of £2,531.05 ($3,216.07).

James Latham Stock Performance

Shares of LTHM opened at GBX 1,142 ($14.51) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.23 million, a PE ratio of 786.90 and a beta of 0.77. James Latham plc has a 1 year low of GBX 929 ($11.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,380 ($17.53).

James Latham Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. James Latham’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Featured Articles

