Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Daimler Truck Price Performance
OTCMKTS DTRUY opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $18.93.
Daimler Truck Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Daimler Truck
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.