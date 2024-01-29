Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

OTCMKTS DTRUY opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

