CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168,772 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.76% of CyberArk Software worth $50,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after acquiring an additional 269,922 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $231.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $241.36.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.17.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

