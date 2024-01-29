CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 99,307 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of CVS Health worth $84,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

