Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $77.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.43, but opened at $55.67. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $56.28, with a volume of 43,616 shares.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 21,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.
