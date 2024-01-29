Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Achieves $2.07 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.07 billion and $5.46 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00082861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00029263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022621 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

