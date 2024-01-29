Critical Analysis: TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) and Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) and Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and Corporación América Airports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. N/A N/A N/A $3.72 4.64 Corporación América Airports $1.38 billion 1.88 $168.17 million $1.00 15.86

Corporación América Airports has higher revenue and earnings than TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación América Airports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. N/A N/A N/A Corporación América Airports 9.64% 17.02% 4.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and Corporación América Airports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporación América Airports 0 1 1 0 2.50

Corporación América Airports has a consensus price target of $18.90, indicating a potential upside of 18.79%. Given Corporación América Airports’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corporación América Airports is more favorable than TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Corporación América Airports shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corporación América Airports beats TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments. The Terminal Operations segment operates terminal buildings, car parks, and general aviation terminals. This segment also engages in the ground handling operations, as well as operation of parking-apron-taxi ways. The Catering Operations segment manages food and beverage operations of the terminal for passengers and the terminal personnel. The Duty Free Operations segment sells duty free goods for the international arriving and departing passengers. The Ground Handling and Bus Operations segment offers traffic, ramp, flight operation, cargo, and various other ground handling services for domestic and international flights; and operates buses. The Other segment provides lounge, IT, security and education, and airline taxi services. It also provides software and system services. The company was formerly known as Tepe Akfen Vie Yatirim Yapim ve Isletme A.S. and changed its name to TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. in August 2006. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports S.A., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

