Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up 1.4% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $280,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.1% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $194,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,964 shares of company stock worth $9,121,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.0 %

Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.85. 80,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,605. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $179.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.65.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

