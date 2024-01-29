Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 645 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $448.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,554. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $449.51. The company has a market capitalization of $358.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.24 and a 200-day moving average of $413.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

