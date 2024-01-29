Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 219 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 0.9% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.26. 833,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

