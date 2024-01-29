Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Purchases 4,463 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,090,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $60.44. 511,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,248. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Read More

