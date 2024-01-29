Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $67.50. 456,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,497. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.