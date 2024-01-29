Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Buys New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,778,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,098,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

