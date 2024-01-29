Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 214,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. David Kennon Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 174,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,327,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,884,000 after buying an additional 2,545,220 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $49.60. 710,313 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

