Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $689.31. The company had a trading volume of 814,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,355. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $698.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $645.89 and its 200-day moving average is $589.17.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

