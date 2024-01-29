CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,686 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $85.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

View Our Latest Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.