Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Costamare Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CMRE opened at $10.88 on Friday. Costamare has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). Costamare had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $400.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $2,289,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $3,661,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 1,282.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 198,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 131.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 185,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

